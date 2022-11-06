India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: India at 6/0 in 2 overs

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: India at 6/0 in 2 overs3 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 01:40 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Here's India's chance to finish the Super 12 stages as the group leaders.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Here's India's chance to finish the Super 12 stages as the group leaders.
India has secured a place in the semifinals without needing to defeat Zimbabwe, thanks to South Africa’s shocking defeat against the Netherlands. On November 6, If India win against Zimbabwe, Rohit Sharma’s boys will secure the first place in Group 2 and advance to a match against England on November 10 in Adelaide.
Zimbabwe gave it their all during the competition but were eliminated after losing to Netherlands earlier in the group stage. In addition to winning their group in the first round of the World Cup and defeating Pakistan in the Super 12s to get to the semifinals, they were dominant during the qualification campaign.
Catch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates here.
Rohit Sharma 5(5)
KL Rahul 1(7)
Tendai Chatara 0/6
Richard Ngarava starts with a maiden over for Zimbabwe
Rohit Sharma* 0(0)
KL Rahul* 0(0)
Richard Ngarava 0/0
Rishabh Pant will be playing instead of Dinesh Karthik. As per Rohit Sharma, he is the only guy who hasn't played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, so he had to be given a game.
Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.
India have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh by five wickets and entered the semis, along with India.
Virat Kohli needs 68 runs to become the first player to score 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals.
Only the first of the five World Cup games played in Melbourne so far was untouched by rain. The previous one, between England and Ireland, was shortened, and the previous three were washed out. Expect some assistance for seamers because the pitch will be fresh, but batters should enjoy the ball as it approaches the bat.
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Mohammad Shami.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
In India, Star Sports will serve as the T20 World Cup's official broadcaster in 2022. It will broadcast live coverage of the IND vs ZIM game. Fans who have subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch the matches live there. The toss will happen at 1 PM while the match will start at !:30 PM.
The weather is predicted to cause delays because it is likely to rain all day in Melbourne for this final Super 12s game. There is a 50% probability of rain in Melbourne's northern and northeastern areas, which are close to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the match will be played, according to forecasts by the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology. Thunderstorms have also been forecast by the Bureau for Melbourne's northeastern region in the late afternoon and evening. They might also disrupt the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 o'clock local time.
The half-century Rohit Sharma scored against the Netherlands was shaky. KL Rahul scored 50 off 32 balls against Bangladesh. However, Indian openers have generally failed to offer the team strong beginnings. India has averaged 13 opening stands at a run rate of 4.27 throughout the course of four games. In the competition, only Pakistan and Namibia have had worse beginnings. The India openers will be put to the test once more by Zimbabwe's fast bowlers, especially if they bat first.
India have played six T20 matches against Zimbabwe so far and won four of those. When it comes to T20 matches, Zimbabwe surely have the ability to upset the group-leaders.
Zimbabwe has lost three of its past five games while India has lost two of their last five. India has only lost to South Africa in the tournament's four games, winning three of them. Only one of the four games played in the event was won by Zimbabwe, which sit at the bottom of the standings.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!