India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: India at 6/0 in 2 overs

India at 6/0 in 2 overs Rohit Sharma 5(5) KL Rahul 1(7) Tendai Chatara 0/6

Maiden over to start the proceedings Richard Ngarava starts with a maiden over for Zimbabwe Rohit Sharma* 0(0) KL Rahul* 0(0) Richard Ngarava 0/0

Pant in, DK out Rishabh Pant will be playing instead of Dinesh Karthik. As per Rohit Sharma, he is the only guy who hasn't played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, so he had to be given a game.

Zimbabwe's squad Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India's squad Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

India opt to bat India have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan join India in semis Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh by five wickets and entered the semis, along with India.

Virat Kohli on the eve of glory Virat Kohli needs 68 runs to become the first player to score 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Rain remains a concern Only the first of the five World Cup games played in Melbourne so far was untouched by rain. The previous one, between England and Ireland, was shortened, and the previous three were washed out. Expect some assistance for seamers because the pitch will be fresh, but batters should enjoy the ball as it approaches the bat.

India vs Zimbabwe: Probable line-ups India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Mohammad Shami. Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

India vs Zimbabwe: live-streaming details In India, Star Sports will serve as the T20 World Cup's official broadcaster in 2022. It will broadcast live coverage of the IND vs ZIM game. Fans who have subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch the matches live there. The toss will happen at 1 PM while the match will start at !:30 PM.

India vs Zimbabwe: Weather update The weather is predicted to cause delays because it is likely to rain all day in Melbourne for this final Super 12s game. There is a 50% probability of rain in Melbourne's northern and northeastern areas, which are close to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the match will be played, according to forecasts by the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology. Thunderstorms have also been forecast by the Bureau for Melbourne's northeastern region in the late afternoon and evening. They might also disrupt the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 o'clock local time.

India openers looking for form The half-century Rohit Sharma scored against the Netherlands was shaky. KL Rahul scored 50 off 32 balls against Bangladesh. However, Indian openers have generally failed to offer the team strong beginnings. India has averaged 13 opening stands at a run rate of 4.27 throughout the course of four games. In the competition, only Pakistan and Namibia have had worse beginnings. The India openers will be put to the test once more by Zimbabwe's fast bowlers, especially if they bat first.

India vs Zimbabwe: T20 history India have played six T20 matches against Zimbabwe so far and won four of those. When it comes to T20 matches, Zimbabwe surely have the ability to upset the group-leaders.