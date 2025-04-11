‘Indeed a big step in ensuring justice’: S Jaishankar reacts to Marco Rubio’s post on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday reacted to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's post on extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks ‘key conspirator’ Tahawwur Rana to India, and termed it as ‘big step’.

“Appreciate the counter-terrorism cooperation between our two countries," said Jaishankar while reacting to Rubio's post.

The minister added that this is indeed a big step in ensuring justice for the victims of 26/11 attacks.

Earlier in the day, Marco Rubio said that the US and India have long sought justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and with the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, that day has come.

“We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come,” Rubio said in a post on X.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

Rana was brought to India on Thursday by a team led by National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities, who will now face justice in the country for his role and involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks carried out by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists.

Meanwhile, the NIA started an extensive interrogation of Rana to uncover the “deeper layers of the conspiracy” after a Delhi court granted the agency his 18-day custody.

Earlier on Thursday, the State Department said the 26/11 terror attacks shocked the entire world and the US supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

“On April 9, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks,” US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

“The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism,” she said.

Rana is in India’s “possession and we are very proud of that dynamic”, she said.