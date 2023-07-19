Beyond the paycheck, jobseekers value 'work flexibility': Survey1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
About 71% of Indian jobseekers prioritize work flexibility over salary, with 63% preferring a hybrid work setting, according to a survey by job platform Indeed.
