About 71% of Indian jobseekers are looking for work flexibility in comparison to salary, which includes work from anywhere, and flexibility related to timings and breaks, according to a new report.

Job platform Indeed, in its latest survey, noted that close to 70% of job seekers in the country consider work modes, such as hybrid or remote work arrangements. And roughly, 67% of Indian jobseekers consider the compensation offered for the job. This includes the salary, benefits, health insurance, family leave policies, and other learning and development programs associated with the job.

The survey also revealed that most jobseekers (63%) prefer to work in a hybrid setting, where they can work from home some days and from the office on other days. Larger organizations are more likely to offer the desired flexibility, with 51% of employers stating that they do.

Jobseekers value clarity and communication during processes:

As per the Indeed survey, jobseekers have sought more transparency and clarity about the job and the interview process. They are also concerned about the fairness of the process, including potential discrimination based on race, gender, or other factors. Only 15% of job seekers surveyed said to have heard back from recruiters within 10-15 business days, while 63% wait longer, as per the survey.

Among the blue-collar jobs, 82% of workers say that fair compensation is what they look for in new jobs, while 73% also seek physical safety. Around 49% of blue-collar job workers want to minimise physiological and psychological stresses at work.

A total of 1,810 individuals, consisting of 561 employers and 1,249 job seekers, were included in the survey.