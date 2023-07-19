Beyond the paycheck, jobseekers value 'work flexibility': Survey

Jobseekers value clarity and communication during processes:

As per the Indeed survey, jobseekers have sought more transparency and clarity about the job and the interview process. They are also concerned about the fairness of the process, including potential discrimination based on race, gender, or other factors. Only 15% of job seekers surveyed said to have heard back from recruiters within 10-15 business days, while 63% wait longer, as per the survey.