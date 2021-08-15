This year, on the 75th Independence Day, PM Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turban along with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.
Last year, PM Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On his sixth Independence Day speech in 2019, PM Modi sported multi-coloured turban. For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.