On his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail on Sunday.

PM Modi's different kinds of headgears during Independence day speeches have always garnered attention.

This year, on the 75th Independence Day, PM Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turban along with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

Last year, PM Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

View Full Image PM Modi during 74th Independence Day

On his sixth Independence Day speech in 2019, PM Modi sported multi-coloured turban. For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.

View Full Image PM Modi during 73rd Independence Day

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

View Full Image PM Modi during 72nd Independence Day

View Full Image PM Modi during 71th Independence Day

View Full Image PM Modi during 68th Independence Day

