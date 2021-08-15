Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Independence Day 2021: Saffron turban, blue jacket; decoding PM Modi's attire. See pics

Independence Day 2021: Saffron turban, blue jacket; decoding PM Modi's attire. See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, during the 75th Independence Day function.
1 min read . 11:42 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

India 75th Independence Day: PM Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turban along with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole

On his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail on Sunday.

PM Modi's different kinds of headgears during Independence day speeches have always garnered attention.

This year, on the 75th Independence Day, PM Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turban along with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

Last year, PM Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi during 74th Independence Day
PM Modi during 74th Independence Day
On his sixth Independence Day speech in 2019, PM Modi sported multi-coloured turban. For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.

PM Modi during 73rd Independence Day
PM Modi during 73rd Independence Day
In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

PM Modi during 72nd Independence Day
PM Modi during 72nd Independence Day
PM Modi during 71th Independence Day
PM Modi during 71th Independence Day
PM Modi during 68th Independence Day
PM Modi during 68th Independence Day
