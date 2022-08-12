Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show is going to happen after two years
This year, the flower show is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced fixed fares from Lalbagh Metro station for commuters. The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show has been seeing swelling crowds and the police have been urging visitors to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.
The Namma Metro has announced a paper ticket system which is going to cost a fixed ₹30 to all metro stations from Lalbagh Metro station.
"In view of Horticulture Flower Show at Lalbagh, Namma Metro will be issuing return journey paper tickets for the convenience of travelling public from August 13 to August 15," the Bengaluru Metro said.
From August 13, the Metro fare will cost ₹30 from 10 am onwards to any metro station from Lalbagh metro station.
The Namma metro will issue a paper ticket which will be valid only for the day of purchase. It must be noted the fares for other metro stations will remain the same.
On August 5, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show comes after two years break because of the Covid pandemic. This year, the flower show is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.
While the organisers were planning 2020's theme- a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, before the onset of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the theme of the show in 2019 was to pay a tribute to Jayachamarajendra Wadiya, the last king of the Wadiyar dynasty.
The flower show was first organised in 1912 and since then it was taking place every year, except once during World War II.