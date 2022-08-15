Independence Day 2022: Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech

Independence Day 2022: PM Modi hoisted the ‘Tiranga’ at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi and later addressed the nation. Take a look at some of the top quotes from PM Modi's speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort as the country celebrated 76th Independence Day today, Monday. Prior to his speech, PM Modi hoisted the ‘Tiranga’ at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. This was also Prime Minister's ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.
The government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. During his address, PM Modi listed achievements of his governments and laid out various plans for the future.
Here are some top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day speech:
1) PM Modi listed five resolves for the next 25 years. “We need to focus on Viksit Bharat, removing every ounce of Gulami in us, pride for our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties," the Prime Minister said during his Independence Day speech.
2) He called India an aspirational society, mother of democracy, and diversity is its strength. “India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it."
3) PM Modi expressed his gratitude to heroes of this country. “This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule."
4) The Prime Minister urged youth to make India developed country by 2047. “I urge the youth, who will turn 50 at 2047, to take an oath to make India a developed country by 100 years of Independence. When we take an oath, we make it happen."
5) Role of Nari Shakti in fulfilling the dreams of India. He said, “I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India."
6) PM Modi recalled the "architects of free India" who significantly contributed to India's freedom struggle. “Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Rani Laxmi Bai, and all other freedom fighters. We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others."
7) During his Independence Day address today, PM Modi says he dedicated himself to Gandhi's dream. “Mahatma Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person, his aspiration of making the last person capable - I dedicated myself to that."
8) PM Modi said that India is facing two main challenges today - corruption and 'Parivaarvaad. “Two big challenges we face today - corruption and 'Parivaarvaad' or nepotism. Corruption hollowing the country like a termite, we've to fight it."
9) We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan: PM Modi
10) PM Modi also called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world. He commended defence forces for taking forward 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Made-in-India gun used for 1st time for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day.
11) PM Modi said that India will soon see the advent of 5G mobile services. "India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level."
