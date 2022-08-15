Sharing a 46 seconds video message on Twitter, Chari said, “I am excited to be here virtually to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of Independence. As you may already know, NASA and ISRO have a long history of cooperation, going back to early days of space age when NASA worked with ISRO on sounding rockets in India. The cooperation continues today as we work on joint space and Earth science missions and also shared communication resources to enable ISRO missions that work on Mars and Moon."