Independence Day 2023: 10 interesting facts about India's tricolor

Independence Day 2023: India fought against British rule for around 200 years and finally proclaimed independence from the centuries-long dominance on August 15, 1947. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru declared ‘Independence Day’ on the same day. Following this, India became the largest democratic country in the world.

The preparation is going on in full swing as India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day this year. Delhi Police have put security arrangements in place in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is popular for carrying unique headgear and attire on Independence Day, will hoist National Flag from the historic Red Fort and will address the nation afterward.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) initiative, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is scheduled to take place nationwide from August 13 to 15. The campaign aims to inspire individuals to proudly display the national flag at their residences.

Here are 10 important facts about India's national flag

1) The first Indian national flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906, at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. The flag had three major colors namely red, yellow, and green.

2) In 1931, a landmark resolution was passed adopting a tricolor flag as our national flag. This flag, the forbear of the present one, was saffron, white and green with Mahatma Gandhi's spinning wheel at the center.

3) With a few modifications, Ashoka chakra from the lion capital of emperor Ashoka, the Indian Tiranga was officially adopted on July 22, 1947. It was first hoisted on August 15, 1947.

4) Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgment of January 23, 2004.

5) In 2004, the top court declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

6) In 1904, India's first national flag was designed by Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda.

7) Rabindranath Tagore composed the ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ song in 2911, which was later renamed ‘Jan Gan Man’.

8) In India, only one location produces the national flag, according to media reports.

9) Tiranga or Tricolor has three colors which include saffron on the top signifying strength and courage of the country. White in the center embodies peace and truth. The green color at the bottom shows the fertility, growth, and auspiciousness of the land.

10) Five more nations celebrate their Independence Day with India. These countries include — the Republic of Congo, South Korea, North Korea, Liechtenstein, and Bahrain.