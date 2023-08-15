Independence Day 2023: 100-piece British orchestra plays Indian national anthem, PM Modi reacts saying THIS...1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST
PM Modi praises Ricky Kej's rendition of the national anthem, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to Ricky Kej's rendition of the national anthem on Monday. The Grammy-winning composer had shared the 60-second video of his version of the national anthem recorded at the world's largest Symphony Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.