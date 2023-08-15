comScore
Independence Day 2023: 100-piece British orchestra plays Indian national anthem, PM Modi reacts saying THIS...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to Ricky Kej's rendition of the national anthem on Monday. The Grammy-winning composer had shared the 60-second video of his version of the national anthem recorded at the world's largest Symphony Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

Also Read| Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates

Reacting to Kej's post about the national anthem, PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud"

Kej had earlier shared on X, "A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer :-)"

“I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day - use it, share it, watch it, but with respect :-) It is yours now. Jai Hind" Kej added. 

The 3-time Grammy-winning Composer in another post informed that this version of the national anthem is his ‘gift to the nation’. He noted that everyone is free to use the recording and video for whatever purposes they want and there won't be any demand for royalty, money or fee. He added that “the National Anthem belongs to you, as much as it belongs to me".

Speaking to ANI about the anthem, Kej said “I am feeling huge pride. We are a new India. We are participating in international decisions like climate change and global economics. In fact, other countries are taking leadership from us. This anthem is a representation of the new India with the largest orchestra of 100 members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to ever record the Indian national anthem."

In 2022, Kej had performed the national anthem along with 12 refugees from India that included singers from Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Cameron, among other places, reported ANI.

 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
