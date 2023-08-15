Independence Day 2023: ‘All rating agencies lauding India', says PM Modi at Red Fort1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST
PM Modi highlights India's development and recognition by rating agencies in Independence Day speech.
PM Modi highlights India's development and recognition by rating agencies in Independence Day speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day of India highlighted the country's development and said that the rating agencies are now recognizing India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day of India highlighted the country's development and said that the rating agencies are now recognizing India.
“I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years…," said PM Modi at Red Fort.
“I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years…," said PM Modi at Red Fort.
In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech today, the Prime Minister said, “Global experts saying India will not stop now, all rating agencies lauding country. Ball in our court and we should not let go of opportunity; no ifs and buts on anyone's mind about India's capabilities."
In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech today, the Prime Minister said, “Global experts saying India will not stop now, all rating agencies lauding country. Ball in our court and we should not let go of opportunity; no ifs and buts on anyone's mind about India's capabilities."
“In shaping a changing world, Indian people's capabilities are evident. India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in govt, in the country's bright future and the world's trust in India," he said.
“In shaping a changing world, Indian people's capabilities are evident. India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in govt, in the country's bright future and the world's trust in India," he said.
PM Modi wishes Independence Day to the 140 crore families of India - the world's biggest democracy. “Number 1 nation in terms of population. we all are celebrating independence day today," said Modi.
PM Modi wishes Independence Day to the 140 crore families of India - the world's biggest democracy. “Number 1 nation in terms of population. we all are celebrating independence day today," said Modi.
Modi lauds the contribution of youth and says those from tier 2, and tier 3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.
Modi lauds the contribution of youth and says those from tier 2, and tier 3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.
He said, “Today, we have demography, democracy, and diversity - these three together have the ability to realize the dreams of the nation. The trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity has the power to realize the dreams of the nation."
He said, “Today, we have demography, democracy, and diversity - these three together have the ability to realize the dreams of the nation. The trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity has the power to realize the dreams of the nation."
“Next few years will determine development for the next 1000 years. World is technology-driven, with its talent in technology India will have new role and impact on global stage," PM Modi added.
“Next few years will determine development for the next 1000 years. World is technology-driven, with its talent in technology India will have new role and impact on global stage," PM Modi added.