Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters in Delhi to avoid certain roads and take alternate routes owing to the 77th Independence Day celebrations today. The advisory is aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, eight roads will be closed for the general public from 4:00 am to 11:00 am and only labeled vehicles will be given entry namely Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

The advisory states that vehicle without parking labels should avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass.

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In terms of east-west corridor, commuters can take alternative routes of NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AllMS Flyover Ring Road, NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviray Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, SP Marg/Ridge Road.

The advisory informed that DND, NH (24), Yudhistir Setu, Signature Bridge, Wazirabad Bridge can be used for reaching the Ring Road while Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.