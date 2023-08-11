Since 2014, PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have showcased government achievements and outlined future plans. With a looming 2024 election, this year's speech might include some significant announcements. Here is a look back at the PM Modi's big announcements during his Independence Day speeches

2022: ‘Panch Pran’, 5G mobile technology

On the 76th year of Independence in 2022, PM Modi called for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters’ dreams by 2047, referring it as ‘Panch Pran’.

“We must work on Panch Praan (resolve): 1. Country will take on big aims like developed India. 2. We must not suffer even a scintilla of a colonised mind. 3. We must be proud of our heritage. 4. Unity and unified purpose. 5. The duties of citizens (including PMs, CMs) to work for the country," he says.

He also announced that 5G mobile technology will be available in India soon.

2021: Amrit Mahotsav of independence for 75 weeks

August 15, 2021, marked the 75th year of Independence of India and to commemorate it, PM Modi announced to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav of independence for 75 weeks.

National Master Plan Gati Shakti, that prime minster claimed would create lakhs of job, was announced. PM Modi also promised that his government will deliver 75 Vande Bharat trains that would connect every corner of the country. Apart from this, PM announced Fortified Rice plan, Sainik School for girls, National Hydrogen Mission.

2020: ‘Make for World’, ‘Vocal for Local’

Addressing the nation from Red Fort to mark the 74th Independence Day, PM Modi put forward the mantra of ‘Make for World’ alongside his pet initiative of ‘Make in India’. He also promoted the concept of ‘vocal for local’.

“The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged," PM Modi said.

It is note here, 2020 is the year when COVID-19 gripped the entire world

2019: Chief of Defence Staff for Army, Navy and Air Force

In a major announcement, PM Modi on August 15, 2019, said Chief of Defence Staff will be the head of the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force. He would be single point of contact between the armed forces and the Prime Minister.

"Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff - CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi said

2018: Ayushman Bharat

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme

Prime Minister Modi said the Ayushman Bharat scheme will help ten crore families or 50 crore Indians. “The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan (Ayushman Bharat Scheme) will be launched on 25th September (Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary) this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare."

2017: 75 years of Quit India Movement

This year, the Prime Minister mentioned as the country marks 75 years of Quit India Movement and 100th anniversary of Champaran satyagraha, Indians must be determined to create a ‘New India’.

“India witnessed her collective strength from 1942 to 1947. Similarly, next five years, 2017 to 2022 are crucial for the country's progress," Modi said.

2016: Kashmir and Pakistan

Again no major announcements this year. In his third Independence Day speech, Modi strongly condemned human rights abuses in Balochistan, a move hailed as a political coup.

This was viewed as a response to Pakistan's focus on Kashmir. The Prime Minister also criticised Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and its glorification of terrorists like Burhan Wani.

2015: Start up India, Stand up India

Modi's second I-Day speech lacked the vigor of the first, missing major announcements. He highlighted government achievements and promises, including the in-principle approval of One Rank One Pension. The address focused on Jan Dhan Yojana progress, black money, and corruption crackdown.

He also made a strong pitch “Start Up India, Stand Up India" slogan.

2014: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India

2014 was Modi's first Independence Day speech as the Prime Minister.

During the speech, he portrayed himself as a "pradhan sevak" (chief servant) and striking a relatable note, he omitted the bullet-proof shield during his speech.

He also mentioned the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for cleanliness and introduced the "Make in India" initiative to attract investment.

