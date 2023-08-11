Independence Day 2023: Ayushman Bharat to Amrit Mahotsav, a look back at PM Modi's big announcements in last 9 years3 min read 11 Aug 2023, 02:22 PM IST
PM Modi's Independence Day speeches highlight government achievements and future plans. This year's speech may include significant announcements.
Since 2014, PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have showcased government achievements and outlined future plans. With a looming 2024 election, this year's speech might include some significant announcements. Here is a look back at the PM Modi's big announcements during his Independence Day speeches