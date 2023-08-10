Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO, and Red Fort on Thursday.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort, etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," Delhi police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This year a diverse delegation of US lawmakers will attend India's Independence Day ceremony. According to a report by PTI, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz will be present at Red Fort. Khanna and Waltz will be joined by Congressmen Deborah Ross, Kat Cammack, Shri Thanedar, and Jasmine Crockett along with Rich McCormick and Ed Case.

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

In addition to this, the Border Security Force (BSF) will run Operation Alert from August 11 to August 17 along the India-Pakistan International Border to thwart infiltration and smuggling attempts.

During this, a close watch will be kept by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border. The number of security checkpoints will be increased and camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.

He said the BSF increases its vigilance ahead of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Culture yesterday launched a 21-day nationwide campaign, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' to pay tributes to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country and mark the conclusion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM).

The closing ceremony will be held at Kartavya Path here on August 30 in the presence of various dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this campaign during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

An 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be held. As part of this yatra, soil from all corners of the country will be carried in 7,500 pots to create an 'Amrit Vatika' in Delhi. This 'Amrit Vatika' will symbolise the commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the ministry said.