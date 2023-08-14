Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police on high alert, issues advisory, warns about potential impersonation1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Delhi Police issues alert for Independence Day parade, warning officers about potential impersonation and data breaches.
With the approaching Independence Day celebrations and the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Delhi Police's Special Branch has issued a vigilant advisory to all officers, urging heightened alertness, according to sources from The Indian Express.
