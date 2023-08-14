comScore
With the approaching Independence Day celebrations and the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Delhi Police's Special Branch has issued a vigilant advisory to all officers, urging heightened alertness, according to sources from The Indian Express.

In preparation for the Independence Day parade, where more than 30,000 visitors are expected, the police have taken comprehensive measures to mirror the security arrangements of the pre-pandemic era. These precautions encompass a network of over 1,000 cameras, a robust four-layer security protocol, anti-drone systems, facial recognition technologies, expert bomb disposal units, and the presence of para-military forces.

Also read: Independence Day 2023: From farmers, nurses to fishermen; here are 1,800 special guests invited at Red fort

The advisory, designed to thwart potential breaches by hostile entities, terrorist organisations, or anti-national groups impersonating officials, warns officers about the risks of impersonation and spoofing, reported The Indian Express . It details how adversaries might use telephone calls, both domestic and international, or social messengers to deceive police personnel by adopting the identity of senior officials or the police department itself. 

Additionally, these elements might gather intelligence from individuals associated with public vendors or employees indirectly linked to event arrangements. Social media accounts of officers stationed at sensitive locations could also be exploited for information collection, while fake emails may be deployed to extract sensitive data.

Also read: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for the Independence Day. Details here

To counter such threats, the Special Branch offers practical recommendations for officers. These guidelines stresses on refraining from sharing any form of information through phone or social media with unknown individuals posing as government officials without independently verifying their credentials. Protecting computer systems containing sensitive data against potential cyberattacks is deemed paramount, with adherence to established cyber safety protocols strongly advised.

Mint could not independently confirm the details 

Read more at The Indian Express

