Independence Day 2023: From farmers, nurses to fishermen; here are 1,800 special guests invited at Red fort3 min read 13 Aug 2023, 03:13 PM IST
PM Modi to lead Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort with around 1,800 special guests invited from different vocations.
PM Modi will lead the nation in marking the 77th Independence Day on 15 August as the stage is set for celebrations at the Red Fort. As per the release by the Defence Ministry, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited as ‘Special Guests’ to attend the celebrations.