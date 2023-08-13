PM Modi will lead the nation in marking the 77th Independence Day on 15 August as the stage is set for celebrations at the Red Fort. As per the release by the Defence Ministry, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited as ‘Special Guests’ to attend the celebrations.

PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to the figures last year. The invitation to about 1,800 'Special Guests' has been extended in line with the government's vision of 'Jan Bhagidari', the ministry said.

Special guest invited for Independence Day

As per the statement, the 'Special Guests' include over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from farmer producer organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

Apart from them, 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen too have been invited for the celebration at the Red fort.

Some of these Special Guests are scheduled to visit the National War Memorial and call on Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt as part of their stay in Delhi, the statement read.

Seventy-five couples from each state and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort, it said.

As per ANI report, the 76th Independence Day ceremony will also witness the presence of 50 distinguished ‘Karmyogis’ (Corporals) from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with their spouses, as special guests. For the 1st time in the history of Indian independence and in the remarkable 63-year journey of the Border Roads Organisation, 50 members of the Corporal rank have received an exclusive invitation to be part of the Independence Day celebrations in person. This historic occasion holds immense significance as it acknowledges the unceasing hard work, resilience, and determination exhibited by the Karmyogis of the BRO in safeguarding and enhancing our national borders.

Selfie Points

Selfie points have been dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the government have also been installed at 12 locations, including National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara, the ministry statement said.

As part of the celebrations, an online selfie contest will be conducted by Ministry of Defence on MyGov portal from August 15-20. All official invites have been sent online through aamantran portal, and 17,000 e-invitation cards have been issued through the portal, the statement said.

Traffic arrangements

The Delhi Traffic police have issued an advisory in view of Independence Day Celebrations on August 15. The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes at the mentioned timings.

According to the advisory, all following roads will be closed for traffic from 4 am to 11 am on 15 August. The eights roads to avoid are Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Mark to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover. As per the traffic police, only labeled vehicles will be permitted to use the roads.

Moreover, the vehicles which do not have parking labels for Independence Day celebration may avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subash Marg, J.L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory states.Read: