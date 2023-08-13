As per ANI report, the 76th Independence Day ceremony will also witness the presence of 50 distinguished ‘Karmyogis’ (Corporals) from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with their spouses, as special guests. For the 1st time in the history of Indian independence and in the remarkable 63-year journey of the Border Roads Organisation, 50 members of the Corporal rank have received an exclusive invitation to be part of the Independence Day celebrations in person. This historic occasion holds immense significance as it acknowledges the unceasing hard work, resilience, and determination exhibited by the Karmyogis of the BRO in safeguarding and enhancing our national borders.