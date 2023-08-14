comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 12:47:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.8 -2.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.45 -2.57%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213.4 0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 603 -1.42%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,559.5 0.45%
Business News/ News / India/  Independence Day 2023: From Nehru-Tilak to Indira-Vajpayee; India's most memorable speeches

Independence Day 2023: From Nehru-Tilak to Indira-Vajpayee; India's most memorable speeches

8 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 12:30 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

The speeches delivered on India's Independence Day... more

Bal Gangadhar Tilak's historic proclamation in 1916, ‘Swaraj is my birth right, and I shall have it,’ ignited the spark of the independence movement. His words galvanised millions of Indians, motivating them to demand self-governance and liberation from British dominion. 
1/8Bal Gangadhar Tilak's historic proclamation in 1916, ‘Swaraj is my birth right, and I shall have it,’ ignited the spark of the independence movement. His words galvanised millions of Indians, motivating them to demand self-governance and liberation from British dominion. 
On the eve of August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, gave his famous address, ‘Tryst with Destiny’. He conveyed the goals and aspirations of a newly independent nation with eloquence, emphasizing the importance of India's newfound freedom and the responsibility that came with it.  
2/8On the eve of August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, gave his famous address, ‘Tryst with Destiny’. He conveyed the goals and aspirations of a newly independent nation with eloquence, emphasizing the importance of India's newfound freedom and the responsibility that came with it.  
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's speech in 1972 was full of hope and determination. She spoke about overcoming obstacles, emphasising the importance of solidarity in the face of adversity.
3/8Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's speech in 1972 was full of hope and determination. She spoke about overcoming obstacles, emphasising the importance of solidarity in the face of adversity.
In 1985, Rajiv Gandhi delivered his inaugural Independence Day speech at the Red Fort where he said all faiths and religions were accorded equal respect, and the strength and unity of the nation emanated from this fact. He stated that the direction forward was evident that the nation's strength resided in its diversity.  
4/8In 1985, Rajiv Gandhi delivered his inaugural Independence Day speech at the Red Fort where he said all faiths and religions were accorded equal respect, and the strength and unity of the nation emanated from this fact. He stated that the direction forward was evident that the nation's strength resided in its diversity.  
PV Narasimha Rao in 1991 warned that if the nation were to become divided based on religion, it would lead to the disintegration of the country. He urged the country to unite and collaborate as the government dealt with what he referred to as the 'worst-ever economic crisis' and social discontent. This appeal was made during his Independence Day speech
5/8PV Narasimha Rao in 1991 warned that if the nation were to become divided based on religion, it would lead to the disintegration of the country. He urged the country to unite and collaborate as the government dealt with what he referred to as the 'worst-ever economic crisis' and social discontent. This appeal was made during his Independence Day speech
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 2002 speech emphasized the importance of working together to confront terrorism. His demand for unity and progress became a rallying cry for the nation to stay strong in the face of external threats.  
6/8Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 2002 speech emphasized the importance of working together to confront terrorism. His demand for unity and progress became a rallying cry for the nation to stay strong in the face of external threats.  
In his Independence Day Speech in 2012, Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh stated that achieving true independence would be possible only when the country could eradicate ‘poverty, illiteracy, hunger, and underdevelopment’ by learning from failures and building upon successes. 
7/8In his Independence Day Speech in 2012, Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh stated that achieving true independence would be possible only when the country could eradicate ‘poverty, illiteracy, hunger, and underdevelopment’ by learning from failures and building upon successes. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a vision of a New India by the time the country celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence in 2022 in 2019. His speech urged citizens to take an active role in constructing a progressive, inclusive, and self-sufficient India.  
8/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a vision of a New India by the time the country celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence in 2022 in 2019. His speech urged citizens to take an active role in constructing a progressive, inclusive, and self-sufficient India.  
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout