Independence Day 2023: ‘Govt policies helped India…’, Top quotes from PM Modi's speech at Red Fort2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 11:39 AM IST
PM Modi spoke on Manipur violence, Indian economy, women's development, etc. in his Independence Day speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. During his speech, PM Modi spoke on various topics including Manipur violence, the Indian economy, inflation, women's development, etc.
