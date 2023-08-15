Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. During his speech, PM Modi spoke on various topics including Manipur violence, the Indian economy, inflation, women's development, etc.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day today, PM Modi said the India of today was full of self-confidence.

"When we set our mind to a task, we get it done. This has been our track record. This is a new India full of self-confidence...Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai (The India of today doesn't stop, tire, gasp or give up)," PM Modi said.

Independence Day 2023: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech at Red Fort

1) “The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest."

2) “Today, we have demography, democracy, and diversity - these three together have the ability to realize the dreams of the nation."

3) “In 2014, when you selected us, Modi had the courage to do reforms. 'Reform, perform, transform' is pushing India to excellence."

4) “In 2019, on the basis of performance, you blessed me once again...The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the coming five years. The next time, on 15th August, from this Red Fort I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country."

5) “Today, 'parivarvaad' and appeasement has destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is- party of the family, by the family and for the family."

6) “I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources...But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - Corruption, Dynasty and Appeasement."

7) “It is Modi’s guarantee that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next 5 years."

8) “The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognizing the importance of women-led development."

9) “India made all efforts to control inflation...We can't be content just because our situation is better than the rest of the world. I have to take more steps to see that the burden of inflation goes further down on the citizens of my country. We will take those steps and my efforts will continue."

10) When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy."