Independence Day 2023: Here's how India gleamed with the tricolour on the eve of Swatantrata Diwas

17 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM IST

India's Independence Day on August 15 marks the na... moreIndia's Independence Day on August 15 marks the nation's freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. The celebrations begin with the hoisting of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

1/17The Red Fort is adorned in tricolour decorations in readiness for the upcoming Independence Day festivities, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, August 14. (Hindustan Times)

2/17A view of the Red Fort adorned in tricolor decorations, in anticipation of the Independence Day festivities, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, August 14. (PTI)

3/17Raisina Hills illuminated in the hues of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 14. (PTI)

4/17Parliament building illuminated in tri-colour on the eve of Independence Day 2023, in New Delhi on Monday. (Amit Sharma)

5/17Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Headquarters illuminated with the tricolour as a prelude to the 77th Independence Day celebration, located at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 14, (HT PHOTO)

6/17Vehicles pass by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, adorned with India's national flag's illumination on the eve of the nation's Independence Day in Mumbai on August 14. (AFP)

7/17The Mantralaya building gleams with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai, Monday, August 14. (PTI)

8/17The gate at the Attari Wagah border shines in the hues of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Punjab, Monday, August 14. (PTI)

9/17The Howrah Bridge adorned with tri-colour illumination in anticipation of Independence Day 2023, in Kolkata on Monday (ANI Picture Service/ Hitender)

10/17The Victoria Memorial gleams with India's national flag's illumination on the eve of the nation's Independence Day in Kolkata on August 14. (AFP)

11/17The Calcutta High Court glows with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata, Monday, August 14. (PTI)

12/17An HDFC office building shines with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata, Monday, August 14. (PTI)

13/17In this image, the Allahabad High Court is lit up in the colours of India's national flag on the eve of the nation's Independence Day in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on August 14. (AFP)

14/17The newly-renovated historic Clock Tower radiates the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city of Srinagar, Monday, August 14. (PTI)

15/17Ornamentation at Vidhana Soudha on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, in Bengaluru, Monday, August 14. (PTI)

16/17Rajasthan Assembly radiates the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Jaipur, Monday, August 14. (PTI)