Indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns were used for the ceremonial gun salute for the first time during this year's 77th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort. This showcased the nation's technological progress in defence.

Previously, these guns were employed for a 21-gun salute during the Republic Day parade. These Indian-made guns have replaced the British 25-pounder guns. The 21-gun salute is carried out using specially designed cartridges or blank rounds to simulate firing sounds without actual shells.

This year's Independence Day celebrations carry the theme 'Nation First, Always First,' resonating through India's growth and the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations marking the 77th year of independence.

The Armed Forces and Delhi Police jointly presented a Guard of Honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by the Prime Minister hoisting the National flag from the Red Fort's ramparts. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation, marking his 10th consecutive address on this day. PM Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes on 77th Independence Day, delivering one of his longest speeches. The theme for this year, 'Nation First, Always First,' emphasises prioritising the nation's interests.

The flag hoisting was accompanied by a spectacular display of flower petals showered from the sky by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv from the Indian Air Force.

