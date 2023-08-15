Independence Day 2023: Indian-made guns replace British guns for ceremonial salute at Red Fort1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns used for the first time for ceremonial gun salute at Red Fort on Independence Day.
Indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns were used for the ceremonial gun salute for the first time during this year's 77th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort. This showcased the nation's technological progress in defence.
