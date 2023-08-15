comScore
Independence Day 2023: Indian-made guns replace British guns for ceremonial salute at Red Fort
Indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns were used for the ceremonial gun salute for the first time during this year's 77th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort. This showcased the nation's technological progress in defence.

Previously, these guns were employed for a 21-gun salute during the Republic Day parade. These Indian-made guns have replaced the British 25-pounder guns. The 21-gun salute is carried out using specially designed cartridges or blank rounds to simulate firing sounds without actual shells.

This year's Independence Day celebrations carry the theme 'Nation First, Always First,' resonating through India's growth and the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations marking the 77th year of independence.

Also read: Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi announces mantra for India's progress ‘reform, perform, and transform’

The Armed Forces and Delhi Police jointly presented a Guard of Honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by the Prime Minister hoisting the National flag from the Red Fort's ramparts. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation, marking his 10th consecutive address on this day. PM Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes on 77th Independence Day, delivering one of his longest speeches. The theme for this year, 'Nation First, Always First,' emphasises prioritising the nation's interests.

Also read: Independence Day 2023: PM Modi praises India's digital prowess, says ‘Digital India not limited to Delhi, Mumbai..’

The flag hoisting was accompanied by a spectacular display of flower petals showered from the sky by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv from the Indian Air Force.

Celebrating India's 77th Independence Day, actor Sunny Deol embarked on a visit to the Infantry Research Center and Museum situated in the Military Headquarters of War (MHOW) in Madhya Pradesh. Sunny's visit to MHOW coincides with his triumphant phase marked by the success of 'Gadar 2'. The film has made waves in the Indian box office, demonstrating its dominance. 'Gadar 2' has amassed a total of 173.58 crore according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 01:20 PM IST
