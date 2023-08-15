The Armed Forces and Delhi Police jointly presented a Guard of Honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by the Prime Minister hoisting the National flag from the Red Fort's ramparts. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation, marking his 10th consecutive address on this day. PM Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes on 77th Independence Day, delivering one of his longest speeches. The theme for this year, 'Nation First, Always First,' emphasises prioritising the nation's interests.