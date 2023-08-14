Independence Day 2023 LIVE: Preparations are in full swing for the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, August 15 as security arrangements have been beefed up in the national capital and full dress rehearsals of different armed forces also took place at Red Fort in Delhi on Sunday. Around 1,800 special guests including sarpanches, Khadi workers, primary school teachers, and nurses have been invited to the 77th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on 15 August.
In a move to generate more publicity around flagship government initiatives ahead of the 2024 general elections, the government is also designating selfie points across the city to its schemes.
The Independence Day celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Modi, who will deliver a speech from the Red Fort. He is also expected to inspect a Guard of Honour and unfurl the National Flag at the Red Fort. President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday, 14 August.
Kashmir: No restrictions on Independence Day as people get enthusiastic for ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign
Independence Day 2023 Live: Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, announced on August 12 that there would be no restrictions or internet shutdown in the region during Independence Day celebrations.
10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras part of I-Day security at Red Fort
Independence Day 2023: A 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and over 10,000 police personnel keeping vigil are part of the security measures in place at the Mughal-era Red Fort here, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15.
Met office predicts light rain on Independence Day
Independence Day 2023 Live: Delhi is likely to receive very light rain or thundershowers on Monday as well as Tuesday, when India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
Defence ministry takes initiative to invite special guests to Independence Day | Read here
Independence Day 2023 Live: Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouse, have been invited from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at Red Fort as Special Guests. The initiative has been taken in line with the Government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, said the Ministry of Defence.
50 BRO members invited as special guests on Independence Day at Red Fort
Independence Day 2023 Live: In a historic and momentous gesture, the 77th Independence Day Ceremony at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi will witness the presence of 50 distinguished Karmyogis (Corporals) from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with their spouses, as special guests.
Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day
Independence Day 2023: As Tamil Nadu gears up to celebrate 77th Independence Day, security has been stepped up in Rameswaram, with Pamban Railway line and bridge being monitored by armed security personnel round the clock, said officials.
Delhi: 75 couples in traditional attire to witness Independence Day event at Red Fort
Independence Day 2023 Live: As many as 75 couples from each State/Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.
Independence Day 2023: Police personnel check vehicles as security beefed up in Delhi | Watch video
Independence Day 2023: Police personnel check vehicles as security has been beefed up across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police on high alert, issues advisory, warns about potential impersonation
Independence Day 2023 Live: With the approaching Independence Day celebrations and the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Delhi Police's Special Branch has issued a vigilant advisory to all officers, urging heightened alertness, according to sources from The Indian Express.
Night-long protest on Independence Day eve: Manipur, violence against women in focus
Independence Day 2023 Live: Amid the prevailing unrest in Manipur, a night-long protest is scheduled to take place near Kochi on the eve of Independence Day.
77th Independence Day: List of guests invited tomorrow
Independence Day 2023 Live: From sarpanches and Khadi workers to primary school teachers and nurses, 1,800 persons have been invited to the 77th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on 15 August, according to PIB.
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for the Independence Day. Details here
Independence Day 2023 Live: In view of Independence Day Celebrations on August 15, Delhi Police Sunday issued traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the national capital on Tuesday. The Delhi Traffic Policehas alsoadvised the commuters to avoid certain roads and take alternate routes at the given following timings.
Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day; police check vehicles
Independence Day 2023 Live: Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day: Check timing, broadcast details here
President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday, 14 August. In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that the address of the President will be broadcasted from 7:00 PM on Monday through the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version.
