Independence Day 2023: Over 10,000 cops, 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems in place at Red Fort
14 Aug 2023
Independence Day 2023: More than 10,000 police personnel, 1,000 facial recognition cameras, and anti-drone systems have been put in place as a part of security measures at the Mughal-era Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 77th Independence Day of India, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.