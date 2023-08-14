Independence Day 2023: More than 10,000 police personnel, 1,000 facial recognition cameras, and anti-drone systems have been put in place as a part of security measures at the Mughal-era Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 77th Independence Day of India , according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "Independence Day will be celebrated with full enthusiasm this year with no COVID-19 restrictions in place. Therefore, a robust and adequate deployment of police will be ensured."

“We will also coordinate and share real-time information with other agencies to provide security. The Delhi Police will also use technology systems for security purposes. We are on our toes and doing rehearsals," Pathak said.

The police officer said that over 20,000 officials and civilians will take part in the Independence Day celebrations. The government has invited around 1,800 special guests, including beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme, from across the country to attend the ceremony.

He added that around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have also been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure foolproof security and monitor VVIP movements.

In addition, all anti-terror measures have been initiated including the installation of air defence guns. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, PTI reported.

A total of 153 kite catchers will be deployed with the necessary equipment at strategic locations to intercept kites, the police said, adding that the residents of areas near the Red Fort have been asked not to fly kites till the event is over.

The Independence Day celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Modi, who will deliver a speech from the Red Fort. He is also expected to inspect a Guard of Honour and unfurl the National Flag at the Red Fort.