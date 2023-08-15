After hoisting the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that the nation speaks for perform, reform and transform as people formed the new government in 2019.

“As nation formed a new government in 2019, PM Modi found the courage to reform. Today, the nation's speaks for perform, reform and transform," said PM Modi at Red Fort.

He said, “Global experts saying India will not stop now, all rating agencies lauding country. As new world order emerged after World War, I can see a new world order taking shape after COVID-19."

The Prime Minister said that the government's every moment and every rupee is going towards the welfare of citizens. “Government and citizens united with spirit of 'nation first'," he added.

"I can see that the country has an opportunity before it; this is the first year of Amrit Kaal - we are either living in our youth or have taken birth in the lap of Maa Bharti. What we do in this era, the steps we take, the decisions we make, will decide the golden history of the country," says PM Modi in his Independence Day speech at Red Fort.

PM Modi wishes Independence Day to the 140 crore families of India - the world's biggest democracy. “Number 1 nation in terms of population. we all are celebrating independence day today," said Modi.

Modi lauds the contribution of youth and says those from tier 2, and tier 3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.

He said, “Today, we have demography, democracy, and diversity - these three together have the ability to realize the dreams of the nation. The trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity has the power to realize the dreams of the nation."

“Next few years will determine development for the next 1000 years. World is technology-driven, with its talent in technology India will have new role and impact on global stage," PM Modi added.