Independence Day 2023: ‘Perform, reform, and transform', says PM Modi1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST
PM Modi addresses the nation on India's Independence Day, emphasizing the importance of reform and transformation.
After hoisting the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that the nation speaks for perform, reform and transform as people formed the new government in 2019.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message