Independence Day 2023: PM Modi sets tone for Lok Sabha elections 2024, ‘Next 15 August, I will…’1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
PM Modi confident of BJP returning to power in 2024, promises to present achievements from Red Fort next year.
PM Modi confident of BJP returning to power in 2024, promises to present achievements from Red Fort next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hinted confidence that BJP will back in power next year when he said that ‘he will be back in the Red Fort in 2024’ during his Independence Day 2023 address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hinted confidence that BJP will back in power next year when he said that ‘he will be back in the Red Fort in 2024’ during his Independence Day 2023 address
I will give an account of country's achievements on next August 15 from Red Fort: PM Modi said during 10th Independence Day from Red Fort. This was his last speech as the prime minister ahead of 2024 polls.
I will give an account of country's achievements on next August 15 from Red Fort: PM Modi said during 10th Independence Day from Red Fort. This was his last speech as the prime minister ahead of 2024 polls.
“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort," PM Modi said.
“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort," PM Modi said.
Taking a veiled attack at the Gandhi family, the prime minister called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement. He said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family".
Taking a veiled attack at the Gandhi family, the prime minister called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement. He said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family".
"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement," he added.
"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement," he added.
During his 77th Independence Day address, PM Modi altered his usual salutation to the citizens of India.
During his 77th Independence Day address, PM Modi altered his usual salutation to the citizens of India.
Departing from the customary "my fellow citizens" and "my beloved brothers and sisters," he adopted a more personal tone by referring to the nation's populace as "my beloved 140 crore family members."
Departing from the customary "my fellow citizens" and "my beloved brothers and sisters," he adopted a more personal tone by referring to the nation's populace as "my beloved 140 crore family members."
Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".
Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".