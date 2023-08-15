Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister noted that during his recent visit to Bali for the G20 Summit, world leaders quizzed him about the intricacies of the Digital India success story. He was quoted as saying by ANI, "Last year at G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital public infrastructure. And I said that whatever India has done it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata but in tier-2 and tier-3 cities youth are also making a lot of impact in various fields...there is a courage of conviction in the smallest cities of India...and villages as well,"

PM Modi also informed that there are around 100 schools in the country where children are building and planning to launch satellites. He also said that thousands of tinkering labs are motivating young children to move on the path of science and technology.

Addressing the youth of the country, Prime Minister Modi said that 'there is no dearth of opportunities in the country'. He added that India had the capacity to provide as many opportunities to its youth as required.

PM Modi began his Independence Day speech by saying, "My beloved 140 crore family members." He kept addressing the people of the country as “parivaarjan (family members)". In his earlier speeches, the Prime Minister referred to the countrymen as ‘my beloved brothers and sisters’.

On the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, which featured multiple colors and a lengthy tail.

PM Modi also spoke about the recent unrest in Manipur noting that the Central and the state government had been working on maintaining peace. He said, "The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest,"