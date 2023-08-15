Independence Day 2023: PM Modi praises India's digital prowess, says ‘Digital India not limited to Delhi, Mumbai..’1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST
PM Modi emphasizes digital innovation in India and highlights the success of Digital India in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He also mentions the growth of science and technology education in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.
