The Prime Minister noted that during his recent visit to Bali for the G20 Summit, world leaders quizzed him about the intricacies of the Digital India success story. He was quoted as saying by ANI, "Last year at G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital public infrastructure. And I said that whatever India has done it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata but in tier-2 and tier-3 cities youth are also making a lot of impact in various fields...there is a courage of conviction in the smallest cities of India...and villages as well,"