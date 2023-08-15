Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the country during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort said that India will be a developed country by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the country during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort said that India will be a developed country by 2047.
"In 2047, when the country will be celebrating 100 years of Independence, India will be a developed country", the Prime Minister noted during his speech from the Red Fort.
"In 2047, when the country will be celebrating 100 years of Independence, India will be a developed country", the Prime Minister noted during his speech from the Red Fort.
PM Modi said he is making this statement while looking at the capabilities of the country, it's available resources and most of all based on the power of youth. He added that the next five years are a ‘golden opportunity’ for realizing the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
PM Modi said he is making this statement while looking at the capabilities of the country, it's available resources and most of all based on the power of youth. He added that the next five years are a ‘golden opportunity’ for realizing the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
PM Modi also talked about the three sins that have stopped the country from realizing its true potential. Talking about these three problems, he said, "It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement which has left a blot on the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement,"
PM Modi also talked about the three sins that have stopped the country from realizing its true potential. Talking about these three problems, he said, "It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement which has left a blot on the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement,"
Prime Minister Modi also noted during his speech that the decisions taken today will affect the future of the country for the next 1000 years.
Prime Minister Modi also noted during his speech that the decisions taken today will affect the future of the country for the next 1000 years.
“I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again. What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will decide the direction, future of the country in the coming 1000 years," PM Modi said.
“I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again. What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will decide the direction, future of the country in the coming 1000 years," PM Modi said.
"Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation. The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation," he added.A
"Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation. The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation," he added.A
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.