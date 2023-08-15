Independence Day 2023: PM Modi wears multi-coloured Rajasthani turban during I-day celebration2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST
PM Modi dons vibrant Rajasthani-style turban on Independence Day; addresses the nation from Red Fort. Prime Minister Modi has been donning vibrant turbans on each Independence Day since 2014.
On the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, which featured multiple colors and a lengthy tail. He sported this distinctive headgear as he visited Raj Ghat prior to his arrival at the Red Fort's ramparts, where he was scheduled to address the nation.