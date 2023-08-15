On the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, which featured multiple colors and a lengthy tail. He sported this distinctive headgear as he visited Raj Ghat prior to his arrival at the Red Fort's ramparts, where he was scheduled to address the nation.

This multi-colored turban harmonized with the Prime Minister's meticulously selected Independence Day ensemble, which included an off-white kurta, white trousers, and a jacket enhanced by a pocket square.

Maintaining a consistent tradition, Prime Minister Modi has been donning vibrant turbans on each Independence Day since 2014.

In 2022, his turban mirrored the hues of the National Flag, featuring a white base with saffron and green motifs. The previous year, in 2021, he wore a saffron turban adorned with red patterns. In 2020, his choice was a combination of saffron and cream colors for his turban.

For his 10th Independence Day speech as prime minister, Modi also wore a black V-neck jacket with the turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's attire for Independence Day and Republic Day events.

The 77th Independence Day signifies the culmination of the government's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, which was initiated in 2021 to honor the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Prime Minister Modi's address on this Independence Day in 2023 serves as the concluding one before India enters the 2024 elections.

Ahead of his Red Fort speech today, PM Modi greeted the countrymen on the occasion. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.

Approximately 1,800 individuals from diverse backgrounds have received invitations to join in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today.

This select group of attendees encompasses over 400 Sarpanches representing more than 660 dynamic villages, 250 participants from the Farmer Producer Organisations program, and 50 individuals from both the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The guest list also includes 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) associated with the Central Vista Project, which encompasses the New Parliament Building.

In addition, there are 50 Khadi workers, contributors to the construction of border roads, contributors to the Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana projects, as well as 50 primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen each.

(With inputs from PTI)