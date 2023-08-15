Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's speech from Red Fort likely to be around India’s foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 07:23 AM IST
PM Modi to deliver 10th Independence Day speech, likely to focus on India's progress and goals for the future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations today i.e. on 15 August from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country have been invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.