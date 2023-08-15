Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations today i.e. on 15 August from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country have been invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

India completed 75 years of independence last year and entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’, a period of 25 years for making the country a developed nation by 2047. PM Modi’s address from the ramparts will be his 10th Independence Day speech. This will also be his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The speeches over the years have reflected the goals and progress made by the country in various spheres.

This year, PM Modi's speech may be on how his administration has been successful in building a solid foundation for "Viksit Bharat," and it will offer direction for the country's advancement during the "Amrit Kaal," which will aid in its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, three people aware of the development told Hindustan Times.

“In the last nine years of his rule, PM Modi already took several initiatives and pursued them relentlessly. As a result, India could not only stand strong during the worst crisis of the century of Covid-19 pandemic, but also emerged stronger – bringing over 135 million people out of poverty," one of the people aware told HT.

Today from the rampart of the Red Fort, the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told HT that the Prime Minister is likely to signal the acceleration of his technology-intensive development agenda for the "Amrit Kaal" including food security, accessible healthcare, clean drinking water for all, universal education, a drive to improve public health, skill development, circular economy, and making the country a global manufacturing hub.

Moreover, there is also a view that the prime minister may choose to chart the country's journey on his watch in various sectors since 2014 and outline his vision for the years ahead, something he has done in previous addresses as well, PTI has reported. Going by precedent, he may also announce some important schemes.

It is in his August 15 speeches that he announced crucial policy decisions like the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff in 2019, celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of independence in 2021 when he outlined the Gati Shakti plan and the project to launch 75 Vande Bharat express.

Modi has mostly refrained from launching any direct political attack on opposition parties in his Independence Day addresses but has often stressed on the governance changes his dispensation has ushered in after a spell of "corruption" and policy paralysis.

India's rising global stature, new energy and purpose in pushing forward the country's development journey and increasing self-confidence of its population have been among the key themes of his speeches that have also highlighted the country's embrace of firm security and foreign policy doctrines guided solely by the national interest.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)