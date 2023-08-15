India is gearing up to mark its 77th Independence Day on August 15th. People all over the nation will have the opportunity to watch the festivities through various online platforms such as social media, television channels, and more. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the Indian flag at the Red Fort and deliver a speech to the country. The speech is planned to commence at 7:30 am, following the flag-raising ceremony.

The Independence Day celebration will be available for live viewing on the official social media platforms of the Government of India. Additionally, the festivities will be streamed in real-time on Modi's YouTube channel and his other social media profiles. Furthermore, the event will be televised live by Doordarshan along with numerous other news networks.

Independence Day 2023 flag hoisting event: Special guests

The government has extended invitations to 1,800 distinguished individuals to participate in the Independence Day festivities at Delhi's Red Fort. As per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, a diverse group of 1,800 people from various professions across the nation has been invited.

These special invitees will be part of the Red Fort celebrations as a representation of the Government's commitment to 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation). Among these special guests are village heads, educators, healthcare professionals, fishermen, Khadi workers, and construction workers from the Central Vista project, among others.

The statement read, “These Special Guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar& Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen".

