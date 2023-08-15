India is gearing up to mark its 77th Independence Day on August 15th. People all over the nation will have the opportunity to watch the festivities through various online platforms such as social media, television channels, and more. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the Indian flag at the Red Fort and deliver a speech to the country. The speech is planned to commence at 7:30 am, following the flag-raising ceremony.

