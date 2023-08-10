Independence Day 2023: Red Fort to host sarpanch of 662 villages bordering China2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The Red Fort will host sarpanches from villages along the China border for Independence Day, as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme.
On Independence Day, the Red Fort is set to host unique attendees — the sarpanches (village head persons) from approximately 662 villages situated along the China border in regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.
