On Independence Day, the Red Fort is set to host unique attendees — the sarpanches (village head persons) from approximately 662 villages situated along the China border in regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

As reported by The Indian Express, these villages are part of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) initiated by the government.

As per an internal communication, the headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has instructed its personnel in these regions to assign Liaison Officers (LOs) to accompany the "sarpanches and guests." These LOs will accompany them on their journey from the district headquarters to Delhi and back to the district headquarters, IE reported.

The Liaison Officers (LOs) assigned for this purpose will be drawn from the ITBP units situated in these respective districts. The communication, which pertains to the arrangement of liaison staff for the involvement of Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) sarpanches in the 2023 Independence Day celebrations, specifies that a concerted attempt should be made to select a significant number of LOs from the districts where the vibrant villages are located.

These appointed LOs will accompany their respective groups from the initial pick-up point at the district headquarters to Delhi and then back to the district headquarters, ensuring their presence until the group is handed over to the district administration.

Initially introduced in the 2022 Budget as part of the government's efforts to enhance infrastructure in regions adjacent to the China border, the Vibrant Villages Programme was officially inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah in April.

The launch took place in the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh. This centrally sponsored initiative aims to foster comprehensive development in 2,967 villages across 46 blocks in 19 districts that border the northern frontier of India, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. The program is divided into phases, with the first phase focusing on approximately 662 villages.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Sarita Rawat, sarpanch of Bagori village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, said: “On July 2, I was informed by panchayat officials that I have to attend the Independence Day function at Red Fort. I, along with eight neighbouring sarpanches, have been invited, and the ITBP personnel are coordinating with us. I will come with my husband. I have been the sarpanch of my village since 2019; our village was included as a vibrant village this year."

A sum of ₹4,800 crore has been sanctioned by the government for the implementation of this initiative. During a workshop dedicated to the programme held in Delhi in May, Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that the government had already invested more than ₹25,000 crore in bolstering border infrastructure over the past nine years. He emphasized the significance of giving precedence to the vibrant villages in the strategic planning of schemes at both the central and state levels.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)