Independence Day 2023: Red Fort to host sarpanch of 662 villages bordering China

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Sarita Rawat, sarpanch of Bagori village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, said: “On July 2, I was informed by panchayat officials that I have to attend the Independence Day function at Red Fort. I, along with eight neighbouring sarpanches, have been invited, and the ITBP personnel are coordinating with us. I will come with my husband. I have been the sarpanch of my village since 2019; our village was included as a vibrant village this year."