Independence Day 2023: Restrictions imposed for flights at Delhi airport; here's how to avoid2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Non-scheduled flights banned from landing/take-off at Delhi airport during specific hours on August 15. No impact on scheduled flights.
The non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to land or take-off at Delhi airport during specific hours in the morning and evening on August 15, official said as reported by news agency PTI. However, there will be no impact on movement of scheduled flights on 15th August at the airport.
Apart from this, other airports like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai have issued advisory to commuters asking to avoid crowding and asked them to arrive early at airports to allow sufficient time for check-in and security process due to high security measures.
All the major metropolitan airports have issued similar advisories, and also asked people to co-operate with the security personnel.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport wrote on X, “We humbly request all visitors to cooperate in avoiding any form of crowding to enable seamless passenger movement, owing to the additional security measures and high-security alert for Independence Day."
The Chennai airport in a tweet asked passengers to reach the airport on time. In a tweet on X, it wrote, “Early is on time, On time is late! From 10.08.2023 to 20.08.2023, #AAI #ChennaiAirport will be under high-security alert for Independence Day. We request all our valued passengers to arrive early at the airport to ensure smooth and seamless transit."