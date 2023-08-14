The non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to land or take-off at Delhi airport during specific hours in the morning and evening on August 15, official said as reported by news agency PTI. However, there will be no impact on movement of scheduled flights on 15th August at the airport.

As per the official, no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of schedule airlines or chartered flights from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on 15 August. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The NOTAM will not be applicable for flights of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army Aviaton helicopters.

Moreover, the state-owned aircraft or helicopters will also be permitted to fly with the governor or chief minister of a state. Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted, the official said as quoted by PTI.

NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

The Delhi airport in an advisory said that “Due to ongoing infrastructure upgradation activities and enhanced Security at Delhi Airport ahead of Independence Day, you may take more time to complete the formalities in and around the Airport premises, hence passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly. For any updates regarding flight-related information, please get in touch with the respective airlines."

Moreover, passengers can use 'DigiYatra' facility to ensure faster mobility to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless, thereby saving atleast 15-25 minutes of passengers. At present, all DigiYatra facility has been extended to all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport.