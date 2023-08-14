As per the official, no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of schedule airlines or chartered flights from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on 15 August. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The NOTAM will not be applicable for flights of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army Aviaton helicopters.