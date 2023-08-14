The non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to land or take-off at Delhi airport during specific hours in the morning and evening on August 15, official said as reported by news agency PTI. However, there will be no impact on movement of scheduled flights on 15th August at the airport.
As per the official, no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of schedule airlines or chartered flights from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on 15 August. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The NOTAM will not be applicable for flights of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army Aviaton helicopters.
Moreover, the state-owned aircraft or helicopters will also be permitted to fly with the governor or chief minister of a state. Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted, the official said as quoted by PTI.
NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.
The Delhi airport in an advisory said that “Due to ongoing infrastructure upgradation activities and enhanced Security at Delhi Airport ahead of Independence Day, you may take more time to complete the formalities in and around the Airport premises, hence passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly. For any updates regarding flight-related information, please get in touch with the respective airlines."
Moreover, passengers can use 'DigiYatra' facility to ensure faster mobility to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless, thereby saving atleast 15-25 minutes of passengers. At present, all DigiYatra facility has been extended to all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport.
Apart from this, other airports like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai have issued advisory to commuters asking to avoid crowding and asked them to arrive early at airports to allow sufficient time for check-in and security process due to high security measures.
All the major metropolitan airports have issued similar advisories, and also asked people to co-operate with the security personnel.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport wrote on X, “We humbly request all visitors to cooperate in avoiding any form of crowding to enable seamless passenger movement, owing to the additional security measures and high-security alert for Independence Day."
The Chennai airport in a tweet asked passengers to reach the airport on time. In a tweet on X, it wrote, “Early is on time, On time is late! From 10.08.2023 to 20.08.2023, #AAI #ChennaiAirport will be under high-security alert for Independence Day. We request all our valued passengers to arrive early at the airport to ensure smooth and seamless transit."
