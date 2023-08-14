Independence Day 2023: SpiceJet announces airfares sale starting at ₹1515

Ahead of Independence Day, SpiceJet has unveiled a sale, featuring airfares commencing at a ₹1515, which also covers all applicable taxes.

The aviation company, communicating through X, said that this offer encompasses an added bonus in the form of a complimentary flight voucher valued at ₹2000.

Furthermore, customers availing of this offer can secure their favoured seats by paying a fee of ₹15. This strategic offer not only provides travellers with the opportunity to explore various destinations at a remarkable price point but also adds the convenience of seat selection and an extra flight voucher, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, August 15 as security arrangements have been beefed up in the national capital and full dress rehearsals of different armed forces also took place at Red Fort in Delhi on Sunday.

Also Read: Independence Day 2023: From farmers, nurses to fishermen; here are 1,800 special guests invited at Red fort. Details

Around 1,800 special guests including sarpanches, Khadi workers, primary school teachers, and nurses have been invited to the 77th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on 15 August.

Prime Minister Modi will spearhead the Independence Day festivities, presiding over the occasion with an anticipated address from the iconic Red Fort.

As part of the ceremonial proceedings, he will also partake in the inspection of a Guard of Honour, followed by the prestigious act of unfurling the National Flag at the historic Red Fort venue. Preceding the 77th Independence Day on Monday, 14 August, President Droupadi Murmu will also contribute to the national discourse by delivering an address to the nation on the eve of this significant occasion.

Also Read: Independence Day 2023: 10 interesting facts about India's tricolor

As per the statement, the 'Special Guests' include over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from farmer producer organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies)