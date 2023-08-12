Independence Day 2023: Theme, history, significance, and other details

India is gearing up to celebrate its Independence Day August 15, 2023 marking a significant milestone in its history. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the nation's liberation from British colonial rule after nearly two centuries. Every year on August 15, people across India celebrate Independence Day to commemorate the country’s independence from British colonial rule. As 2023 Independence Day draws closer, this year will marked as the 77th Independence Day celebration.

The theme for Independence Day 2023 is "Nation First, Always First". All the programmes and events on this day will be based on this theme.

History of Independence Day

On July 4, 1947, the Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Colonials. British dominance came to an end after 200 years on August 15, 1947. The British enacted the Indian Independence Act on July 18, 1947, and the entire act was the reason for the Indian Independence Movement, which had been active for a long period of time.

Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and more, fought for our independence. Several brave fighters laid down their lives for our country.

Significance of Independence Day

Independence Day is observed as a national holiday in the country. This day in particular serves as a reminder of the numerous sacrifices made by our warriors to advance the liberation movement and secure our independence from British domination.

The Indian National Flag which is in use now was designed by Pingali Venkayya, an educationist and freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi.

The present national flag has three colours – saffron representing courage and sacrifice, white representing peace and green representing prosperity. The Ashok Chakra in the middle represents the cycle of life.