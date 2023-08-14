Independence Day 2023: Top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones

Independence Day 2023: Top wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:59 AM IST
India celebrates 77th Independence Day, honoring those who fought for freedom. Quotes inspire unity and progress.
India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on 15 August 2023, commemorating the historic moment when India finally gained independence after around 200 years of the colonial British rule.
1) Happy Independence Day. Rich in cultural history, united in diversity, a salute to my country India.
2) Invaluable is the freedom we earned through tireless struggle against colonial rule. Let's honor the brave souls who battled for our nation's sovereignty. Jai Hind!
3) Saluting the indomitable spirit of those who laid down their lives for our independence. Jai Hind! Wishing you a proud Independence Day!
4) Let us never forget the profound sacrifices that secured our freedom's triumph. May we forever hold this precious liberty close to our hearts. Happy Independence Day!
5) My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!
6) We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right several brave souls fought for. Let's take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.
7) Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!
8) Today, we commemorate the heroes who paved the way for our freedom. Grateful for the precious gift of liberty, let's rejoice in the incredible marvel of independence. Happy Independence Day.
9) As we gather to celebrate Independence Day, let us not only reflect upon our past achievements but also embrace the present moment with gratitude and look forward to a future brimming with hope and promise. This day is a reminder that the struggles of yesterday have paved the way for the joys of today and the dreams of tomorrow
10) Let the spirit of the freedom struggle inspire us to reach for the stars. Just as our forebearers faced challenges head-on and soared to new heights, may we too watch our aspirations take flight, carried by the winds of determination and courage.
1) "Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Subhash Chandra Bose
2) "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu
3) "It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." - Bhagat Singh
4) “Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekanand
5) “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar
