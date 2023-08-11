Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The event saw the active involvement of Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, and Shobha Karandlaje.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) initiative, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is scheduled to take place nationwide from August 13 to 15. The campaign aims to inspire individuals to proudly display the national flag at their residences, as announced on Thursday.

To ensure massive outreach of the campaign and ensure high 'Jan Bhagidari', a 'Tiranga' bike rally with MPs and ministers is being organized on August 11 morning at Pragati Maidan here, it said.

After the flag-off, the bike rally will reach the India Gate circle. The rally will then move in a circle around the India Gate complex, crossing the Kartavya Path and will culminate at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, it said.

AKAM is an ongoing celebration to commemorate 75 glorious years of a progressive independent India. This initiative by the Government of India aims to bring in focus on the freedom struggle, and the milestones this nation has achieved, the ministry said.

"The idea behind the campaign is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation. Last year, this campaign witnessed immense success wherein crores of households hoisted the 'Tiranga' at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website," the statement said.

Meanwhile, The Sikkim government on Thursday asked all its citizens to hoist the national flag at their houses and offices from August 13-15 as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"In this nationwide campaign, an appeal is made to all citizens of Sikkim to join in the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at their houses, offices, etc, from August 13 to 15," a culture department release said.

(With inputs from agencies)