Independence Day 2024: 5 fun activities to instill the spirit of patriotism among kids

Independence Day 2024: Every year, Independence Day is celebrated across India with a whole lot of grandeur and fervour. Here are Top 5 fun activities you can do with kids to celebrate Independence Day.

Livemint
Updated12 Aug 2024, 11:01 PM IST
Independence Day: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel participate in a rally flagged off by Kachchh-Bhuj MP Vinodbhai Chavda under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for the upcoming 78th Independence Day, in Gandhidham on Monday.
Independence Day: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel participate in a rally flagged off by Kachchh-Bhuj MP Vinodbhai Chavda under the ’Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for the upcoming 78th Independence Day, in Gandhidham on Monday. (BSF GUJARAT-X)

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. The Independence Day of India holds tremendous ground in the list of national days as it was on August 15, 1947, that India was declared independent from the British who ruled India for more than 200 years. This is the day to remember the long struggle for freedom and sacrifices done by the freedom fighters.

Every year, Independence Day is celebrated across India with a whole lot of grandeur and fervour. Many people fly kites to mark the occasion, and others celebrate with sweets and snacks.

Also Read | Haryana schools pass order for Independence Day 2024. Details here

It is important to instill feelings of patriotism in new and future generations, too. Here are Top 5 fun activities you can do with kids to celebrate Independence Day.

1. Flag hoisting ceremony

Organise a flag hoisting ceremony in your locality, area, apartment or even your society to mark the occasion. The kids can sing the national anthem in chorus and raise the spirit of patriotism.

A worker prepares hand screen prints of India's national flag, for sale ahead of the country's Independence Day in Coimbatore on August 12, 2024.

2. Watch patriotic movies

Watch patriotic movies with your kids. From Mother India to Mangal Pandey, many such movies are often broadcast on television on Independence Day. There are a range of patriotic films available on OTT platforms, that give focusses on the history of Indian independence and the struggle of freedom fighters. Tap here see the list of movies you can watch on OTT this week

3. Historical Walk

Plan a long walk around historical places linked to independence. You can also choose to have a short visit to such places and tell your kids about the significance.

Red Fort covered with the tricolor ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

4. Patriotic songs

Sing a couple of patriotic songs with your kids and perform together to family and friends.

Also Read | Arijit Singh wins case against artificial intelligence mimicking his voice

5. Storytelling and storywriting

Share stories of freedom fighters from India’s freedom struggle with the children. You can also encourage older kids to write short stories or poems about freedom, independence, or the lives of freedom fighters.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 11:01 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndependence Day 2024: 5 fun activities to instill the spirit of patriotism among kids

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue