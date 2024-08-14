India gears up for its 78th Independence Day with preparations nationwide, including Prime Minister Modi's flag hoisting at Red Fort and various events in Srinagar, Ladakh, and Patna.

Independence Day 2024: With a few hours until India's 78th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15, the nation is excited. As the clock struck midnight on August 14, 1947, India was born, and tomorrow, August 15, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preparations are underway at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech. From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, New Delhi, here are the top moments in photos as India prepares for the big day.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Independence Day preparations at the Red Fort The Red Fort is covered with the tricolour Indian flag ahead of the August 15 celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Red Fort covered with the tricolor ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi,

The minister of state for defence, Sanjay Seth, inspected the preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and appreciated the efforts of the NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, concerned officials and personnel deployed on duty, Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

Sanjay Seth felicitates NCC cadet

Independence Day preparations in Jammu and Kashmir Residents of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's capital, witnessed a display of lights as the city's street lamps were decorated with tricolour lights.

streets of Srinagar lit up ahead of Independence day

ANI reported that in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, a Tiranga rally was held with a 750-m-long tricolour on the World's highest railway bridge on the Chenab River ahead of Independence Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tiranga rally in Reasi, Jammu kashmir

Indian Coast Guard Observes Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign On the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Coast Guard hoisted the national flag under the water as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

ICG celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Army personnel in Leh Ladakh host Tiranga Yatra ahead of Independence Day. The Tiranga Yatra was held from Col. Rinchen's Memorial to the Hall of Fame in Leh, Ladakh. Several Army personnel marched towards the Hall, waving Indian flags.

tiranga yatra

Independence Day preparations: Dress rehearsal In Patna, police personnel were spotted marching during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the big day's celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}