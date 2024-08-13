Independence Day 2024: History, significance, and all you need to know about 78th Swatantrata Diwas

Independence Day 2024: India is set to commemorate its 78th Independence Day on August 15. The nation achieved Independence from colonial rule on August 15, 1947, after a long-standing struggle spanning nearly two centuries of British rule.

Theme India’s Independence Day theme for this year is ‘Viksit Bharat,’ symbolising the vision of a developed nation by the year 2047. The theme reflects the government's commitment to transform the nation into a developed nation by 2047, which will be the 100th year of its freedom from colonial rule.

History India attained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. On the eve of India's Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, hailed this historic achievement as a ‘Tryst with Destiny’.

India's struggle for independence officially commenced with the ‘Revolt of 1857.’ The movement later transcended under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership in the early 20th century. The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on July 4, 1947 and subsequently Independence Day came to celebrated on August 15, since 1947.

Significance Traditionally, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag on Independence Day and addresses the nation. The speech reflects the nation’s progress, achievements, and future goals. This year's speech will mark the 11th consecutive Independence Day speech by PM Modi and the first during his third term.

It will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan at 7:30 am. Besides this, it will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) YouTube channel and will be available on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

Celebrations Swatantrata Diwas is celebrated annually and a public holiday is observed on this day. The Prime Minister's address marks a momentous occasion, drawing an audience of school children and esteemed individuals from various fields. It serves not only as a celebration of the nation's historical accomplishments but also as a platform for outlining future goals and policies, and the continued journey towards progress.