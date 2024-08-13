Independence Day 2024: History, significance, and all you need to know about 78th Swatantrata Diwas

  • Independence Day 2024: The day India attained freedom from British rule is marked by honouring the sacrifices of freedom fighters. It is also a tribute to many who failed to etch a name in the nation's history but contributed significantly to the freedom struggle.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published13 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Independence Day 2024: People participating in 'Tiranga Rally' on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on August 12 ahead of 78th Independence Day celebrations.
Independence Day 2024: People participating in ’Tiranga Rally’ on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on August 12 ahead of 78th Independence Day celebrations.(HT)

Independence Day 2024: India is set to commemorate its 78th Independence Day on August 15. The nation achieved Independence from colonial rule on August 15, 1947, after a long-standing struggle spanning nearly two centuries of British rule.

Theme

India’s Independence Day theme for this year is ‘Viksit Bharat,’ symbolising the vision of a developed nation by the year 2047. The theme reflects the government's commitment to transform the nation into a developed nation by 2047, which will be the 100th year of its freedom from colonial rule.

Also Read | Will India celebrate 77th or 78th Independence Day this year? Explained

History

India attained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. On the eve of India's Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, hailed this historic achievement as a ‘Tryst with Destiny’.

India's struggle for independence officially  commenced with the ‘Revolt of 1857.’ The movement later transcended under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership in the early 20th century. The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on July 4, 1947 and subsequently Independence Day came to celebrated on August 15, since 1947.

Also Read | IndiGo Freedom Sale: Fares from ₹1,015, 15% discount on some add-ons. Details

Significance

Traditionally, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag on Independence Day and addresses the nation. The speech reflects the nation’s progress, achievements, and future goals. This year's speech will mark the 11th consecutive Independence Day speech by PM Modi and the first during his third term.

Also Read | Independence Day: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of dress rehearsal

It will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan at 7:30 am. Besides this, it will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) YouTube channel and will be available on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

Celebrations

Swatantrata Diwas is celebrated annually and a public holiday is observed on this day. The Prime Minister's address marks a momentous occasion, drawing an audience of school children and esteemed individuals from various fields. It serves not only as a celebration of the nation's historical accomplishments but also as a platform for outlining future goals and policies, and the continued journey towards progress.

Also Read | Watch: Preparations in full swing at Delhi’s Red Fort for Independence Day

The day marks a historic milestone with the nation honouring the sacrifices of freedom fighters and many others who failed to etch a name in the country's freedom struggle. Indians across the country and abroad mark the occasion with patriotic ervour and enthusiasm.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndependence Day 2024: History, significance, and all you need to know about 78th Swatantrata Diwas

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    334.15
    03:29 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -7.15 (-2.09%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,922.10
    03:29 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    0.6 (0.02%)

    Tata Power

    408.20
    03:29 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.95 (-2.38%)

    Tata Steel

    148.45
    03:29 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.6 (-2.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,694.00
    03:26 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    401 (9.34%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,652.20
    03:26 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    108.9 (7.06%)

    Blue Star

    1,713.55
    03:26 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    95.2 (5.88%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.05
    03:26 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.85 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue