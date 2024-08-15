Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 11th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi around 7.30 am on Thursday. India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024 and all eyes are on the customary speech by the Prime Minister of India.
Why is Independence Day celebrated? August 15 marks the day when India was declared free from the clutches of the British, who ruled the country for more than 200 years. This is among the national days when Indians remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed and dedicated their lives to the freedom of the country.
What's the theme of Independence Day? The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047. From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.
Security has been beefed up in the wake of grand celebrations at the Red Fort and other areas. Security personnel have been deployed in and around the Red Fort, and bomb disposal staff have been carrying out checking of the nearby vicinity of Red Fort along with the dog squad. Not just Delhi, but in other states as well, such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, security has been upped to avoid any untoward incident.
PM Modi's speech: PM Modi first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and place him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort around 7.30 am. It will be his 11th consecutive address to the country and his first since returning to power for the third consecutive term.
You can track livemint.com for all the latest updates on PM Modi's speech. The Independence Day 2024 event and Prime Minister Modi's speech can also be watched live on Doordarshan. The Independence Day 2024 event will also be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X via @PIB_India and the PMO X handle.