PM Modi speech on Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: India celebrates 78th I-Day, PM to hoist flag at Red Fort

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 04:04 AM IST

PM Modi speech, Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi's first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh. He will speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort around 7:30 am on Thursday, August 15.