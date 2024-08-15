The 78th Independence Day at Red Fort saw 6,000 special guests, including the Indian contingent from the Paris Olympics, 'Lakhpati Didis', and sarpanches. PM Modi unfurled the national flag and gave a speech focusing on ‘Azaadi ke Deewane’, and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Independence Day 2024: The Indian contingent from the Paris Olympics, 'Lakhpati Didis' of Modi's women welfare scheme, workers of the Border Roads Organisation, and sarpanches were among the 6,000 special guests who attended the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, on Thursday.

While Olympic bronze medal winner Manu Bhakher was spotted, sitting with the Indian contingent, leaders of the Opposition including Rahul Gandhi, along with NDA allies were also seen near the front rows.

Narendra Modi's ‘Drone Didi’ and ‘Lakhpati Didi’ schemes are among the important initiatives of the government, aimed at improving economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women in rural areas.

Students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and National Service Scheme under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ also attended the event.

The invitees also included tribal artisans, 'Van Dhan Vikas' members and tribal entrepreneurs funded by National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation. Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of farmers producing organisations, were also present at the Red Fort.

In addition, Accredited social health activists (ASHA), auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) and anganwadi workers, and several elected women representatives, were also a part of the ceremony.

One guest from each block of the aspirational blocks programme, workers of the Border Roads Organisation, students from PRERANA School programme, and sarpanches of panchayats which achieved saturation in priority sector schemes were present as well.

Chirag Paswan, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman present Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Amit Shah and S Jaishankar, were spotted in the front row, at the celebrations.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, Janata Dal United party's leader Lalan Singh, were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially started the Independence Day Celebrations, as he unfurled the national flag and bgean his speech. From ‘Azaadi ke Deewane’, to Viksit Bharat 2047, Modi focused on several aspects during his speech.