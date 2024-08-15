Independence Day Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for discussions on Uniform Civil Code, says it needs to be ‘secular’ and not ‘discriminatory’.

Independence Day Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 called for discussions on the country's Uniform Civil Code, saying it needs to be ‘secular’ and not ‘discriminatory’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There should be discussions on the Uniform Civil Code. The present civil code appears to be ‘communal’. India needs a ‘secular’ civil code. It is need of hour to have a secular civil code and do away with discriminatory communal civil code," he stated.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “Supreme Court has held discussions regarding Uniform Civil Code again and again, it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes — and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way...I would say that it is the need of the hour to that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country...only then would we be free of the discrimination on the basis of religion…" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking from the Ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day celebrations, Modi addressed the country and outlined his government's goals and policies.

Viksit Bharat 2047 Modi hailed the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ dream in his 11th Independence Day speech. “'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people. We are capable of making India developed nation by 2047 with our resolve," he stated.

Adding, “We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Path of reforms chosen by us has become a blueprint for growth and not just for debate clubs," PM Modi said. He called for making India the third-largest economy in the world soon. He also hailed the Indian government's banking sector reforms and focus on the skill development of youth.

On Govt Reforms… “We were given a huge responsibility and we introduced major reforms on the ground...I would like to assure the countrymen, our commitment to reforms is not limited to pink paper editorials," Modi added.

He added that the government's commitment to reforms is “not for a few days of appreciation", but with the intention of strengthening the country. “That is why, I can say that our path to reforms is the blueprint of growth in a way. This reform, this growth, this change, is not just a matter of discussion for debate clubs, intellectual societies and experts. We did not do this for political compulsions...we have just one resolve — Nation First," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}