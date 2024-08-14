Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch PM Narendra Modi’s 15 August speech tomorrow

Independence Day 2024: India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day tomorrow. PM Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the Red Fort around 7.30 AM. It will be his 11th consecutive address to the country and his first since returning to power for the third consecutive term

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published14 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Independence Day 2024: India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort around 7.30 am. It will be his 11th consecutive address to the country and his first since returning to power for the third consecutive term.

Independence Day 2024: Where to watch Independence Day Live?

The Independence Day 2024 event and Prime Minister Modi's speech can be watched live on Doordarshan.

Independence Day 2024: Where to watch the live streams?

The Independence Day 2024event will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X via @PIB_India and the PMO X handle.

Independence Day 2024:YouTube channels

One can also watch the Independence Day 2024 events on the following YouTube channels:

www.youtube.com/user/narendramodi

www.youtube.com/user/PMOfficeIndia

www.youtube.com/user/DoordarshanNational

Independence Day 2024: Facebook handles

One can also watch PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech on the following Facebook handles:

www.facebook.com/narendramodi

www.facebook.com/PMOIndia/

www.facebook.com/DoordarshanNational/

www.facebook.com/BJP4India/

Independence Day 2024: Theme

The theme for the Independence Day 2024 celebration is "Viksit Bharat", which reflects the government's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The theme aims to enhance India's global standing through economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development.

Independence Day 2024: “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign runs from August 9 to August 15. The campaign—introduced by the Ministry of Culture in 2022—aims to foster patriotism and national pride by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag.

“The initiative aims to instill a spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag,” Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, said.

On this historic day, people organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and languished in jails for years to break the shackles of British slavery and achieve India's freedom.

 

 

 

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
